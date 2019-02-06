Mrs. Emilie Doss Davis, of Sulphur, La., peacefully passed away with family present on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the age of 81. Emilie was born on July 27, 1937, in Ashburn, Ga. She grew up as the eldest of two and attended Ashburn High School, Valdosta State College, and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Music from McNeese State University. In 1956, she married, Bobby Lee Davis with whom she was married for 56 years. Emilie taught elementary music in several different schools in Lake Charles and Sulphur until her retirement. She was very involved in community music productions throughout the late 1950s all the way through the 2000s. From McNeese musical and opera productions, the Lake Charles Messiah Chorus, the Louisiana Choral Foundation, Artist Civic Theater Studios (ACTS), singing at Maplewood First Baptist, Henning Memorial United Methodist, and First United Methodist Church, Emilie was heavily involved in these regular performance venues; often a featured soloist.

Emilie is survived by her son, David Lee "Chip" Davis and his wife Diane; her daughter, Dee Ann Melton and her husband Eric; her son, Devin Paul Davis and his wife Kim; her brother, Frank T. Doss; her eight grandchildren, Megan, Mary Elizabeth, Jordan, Madison, Alex, Asher, Paden and Collin; and her five great-grandchildren, Libby, Audrey, Julie Ana, Elanor and Owen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Davis; and her parents, Frank A. and Mattie Belle Doss.

A memorial service will be held at the Henning Memorial United Methodist Church sanctuary in Sulphur, La., on Feb. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. Friends and family are invited to attend.

