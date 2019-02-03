Home

Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Eugene Rybicki
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Eugene Michael Rybicki
Eugene Michael Rybicki, age 85, of Westlake, La., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. He was a native of Green Bay, Wis. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after attaining the rank of Senior Master Sergeant serving in the Korean and Vietnam War after serving 26 years. Gene was formerly employed by Boeing of Lake Charles as an Inspector. He was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church and a member of the Over 50 Group.
Gene was survived by his wife of 62 years, Jerryleen Carethers Rybicki of Westlake; three sons, Paul (Angela) Rybicki of Chillicothe, Ohio, Lawrence (Gwen) Rybicki of Lake Charles, Eugene Rybicki Jr. of Schertz, Texas; three daughters, Karen Flynn of Westlake, Elizabeth (Frank) Schauer of LaBelle, Fla., Sarah (Marshall) Chun of Clovis, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church led by the Rev. Michael Barras. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.
Published in American Press on Feb. 3, 2019
