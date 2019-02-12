Frank Todd passed away peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, Feb. 9, 2019, after a brief illness.

Frank was born in Center, Texas May 6, 1936, he grew up in Shreveport, and graduated from Fair Park High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Jo Todd of Shreveport, La.; his wife of 51 years, Sue Todd of Moss Bluff, La.; his second son, James Todd of Westlake, La.; and granddaughter, Melinda Todd of Ringgold, La.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Todd and Wife Dixie of Leander, Texas; sisters, Peggy Todd Heritage of Mesquite, Texas, and Gayle Todd Melancon and husband Gary of Shreveport, La.; son, Larry Todd and wife Givonna of Ringgold, La.; son, Dennis Todd and wife Nancy of Reeves, La.; daughter-in-law, Diane Todd of Westlake, La.; longtime friend and companion, Martha Vincent of Sulphur, La. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Frank was a machinist by trade and worked Saudi Arabia for 17 years for Aramco as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a proud Aramcon Employee and retiree. He enjoyed travelling all over the world while working overseas with his wife Sue.

Frank was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed his Sunday school classes.

Upon retirement he lived in Moss Bluff, enjoying his retirement, spending his time with family and planning his autumns around LSU football. He was an avid LSU Tigers fan and attended home games with his son James and friends.

Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, with a service at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Rocky Springs Baptist Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. Published in American Press on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary