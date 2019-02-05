Home

Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Fred Frederick
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Fred James Frederick Obituary
Fred James Frederick, age 70, of Welsh, La., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Fred was born Oct. 28, 1948, to Frank and Antoinette Frederick. Fred was a Farmer for most of his life, farming rice, beans, cane, crawfish and live stock. Following his career as a farmer he worked with Industrial Cooling Towers until retirement. He enjoyed gardening and would share his bounty with friends and family. He also enjoyed hunting, frogging and especially spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Frederick; daughters, Ashley Darbonne (Travis) of Woodlawn, La., Brandi Frederick McCorquodale of Welsh, La., Sheri Adams (Donald) of Lacassine, La., Kelsey Frederick of Welsh, La.; son, Troy Smith (Tasha) of LeBleu, La.; sisters, Mary Louis Degeyter of Moss Bluff, La., Johanna Frederick of Fenton, La.; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sandra Gail Pitre and Theresa Ann Frederick.
Visitation will be held on Feb. 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume the following day at 8 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2019
