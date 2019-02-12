Gloria Ellen Manning Jackson, 93, of Lake Charles, La., passed peacefully at 7:46 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in her residence, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Jackson was born May 11, 1925, in Big Lake, La., and raised her family in Lake Charles, La., where she lived all of her adult life. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School and worked for Olen-Matheson and as the office manager for Carl Jackson Real Estate and Insurance Agency. Mrs. Jackson was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for the youth and adults throughout the years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughters, Carolyn J. Gifford and Jacqueline J. Neal and husband Ronald; son, Dana Carl Jackson and wife Melody, all of Lake Charles; brother, James G. Manning Jr. and wife Diane, also of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Duane Carl Gifford and wife Kelly, Mark E. Fuselier, Christopher Carl Jackson and wife Dava, and Jill Kelly Deason and husband Denny; great-grandchildren, Taylor Gifford and wife Kristen, Baylee Gifford, Joseph Fuselier, Joshua Fuselier, Emily Fuselier, Carter Deason, Kade Jackson, Camryn Jackson, Cara Deason, Oliva Jackson, and Ryan Jackson; and her great-great-grandchild, Emma Rose Gifford.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Wilson Jackson; and parents, Octavia and James Manning Sr.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Steve James will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Mission Fund, 1800 Country Club Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70605. Published in American Press on Feb. 12, 2019