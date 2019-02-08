|
Harold Corey Taylor, 33, was born Feb. 15, 1985, in Sulphur, La., to Harold Moses and Susan Ann Stevens Taylor. Harold was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Sulphur High School and attended McNeese State University. He was employed by Golden Nugget. He departed this life Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tomball, Texas. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Harold and Susan Taylor; sister, Raygon Monique Taylor; nephew, Kendrick Devon Jackson; and grandmother, Theresa Taylor; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Moses Taylor, Leola Freeman, and Lucius Stevens. His funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019