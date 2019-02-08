Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Corey Taylor


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Corey Taylor Obituary
Harold Corey Taylor, 33, was born Feb. 15, 1985, in Sulphur, La., to Harold Moses and Susan Ann Stevens Taylor. Harold was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Sulphur High School and attended McNeese State University. He was employed by Golden Nugget. He departed this life Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tomball, Texas. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Harold and Susan Taylor; sister, Raygon Monique Taylor; nephew, Kendrick Devon Jackson; and grandmother, Theresa Taylor; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Moses Taylor, Leola Freeman, and Lucius Stevens. His funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.