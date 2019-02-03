Services Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 (337) 439-2446 Resources More Obituaries for Harry Ladas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Ladas

Obituary Condolences Flowers After filling up his Rolodex and meeting everyone he could, Harry Ladas moved on to his next big challenge Jan. 17, 2019.

Harry grew up on the south side of Chicago, the youngest of eight children born to an immigrant Greek and Bohemian family. His big sister Jane claims he began walking and talking at 8 months.

His work career began at the ripe old age of 5. After his father died, young Harry worked in the train yards to supply his family with coal for the frigid Chicago winters. Born during the Great Depression, his childhood hustle was legendary. As a boy, he worked as a paperboy, an organic worm farmer, grocery store clerk, dandelion picker, ice delivery boy and he worked at the local bait shop on Wolf Lake. But his true calling was in sales. Harry pioneered door-to-door catalog sales in South Chicago in the 1940s. He would research market needs that were going unmet and bring the products directly to his customer's doors.

After graduating from Bowen High School at 14, he began working in broadcasting and eventually graduated from the Midwestern School of Broadcasting in Chicago. He then took his radio skills on the road; joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served on the radio corps in Europe before being honorably discharged in 1955, attaining the rank of Corporal.

His broadcasting career took Harry to New Orleans in 1959, where he became a New Orleans fixture in media and politics. After managing several local stations, Harry opened "The Ladas Agency" to focus on local businesses and political campaigns. Appointed to every board, commission and political campaign possible, he helped shape local and state politics for over four decades. He was heavily involved with several charitable causes including and the masons.

Lake Charles became his chosen home in the early '90s, as he moved his family to follow his dream of owning a radio station. Harry was responsible for bringing "Good Ole Rock & Roll" back to the lake area when he bought KEZM Radio, "1310 on the AM Dial." The small station was a local powerhouse in many respects and was deeply impact fully on the community. While primarily known for its rock-n-roll, KEZM also had the No. 1 weekend Cajun Music show, broadcasted live local and national sports, hosted influential political debates and pioneered live remote broadcasts at local businesses and events. If something was happening in the community, Harry and his microphone always showed up.

Harry's greatest passion was cultivating relationships and turning those relationships into action. Harry was social media, before the Internet and the glowing rectangles took over the world. Constantly in motion, on the phone, on the radio and television, and at every community event, Harry was actively spreading his gospel. Introducing people, reinforcing friendships and bringing people together for cause after cause, Harry was at the head of the parade. Sometimes his methods didn't go by the book; he admits that this is because "He was too busy moving and shaking to read the book."

Harry was a pioneering member of Rotary, Kiwanis and the McNeese Cowboy Club. He was the driving force behind the expansion of Rotary and Kiwanis in the Lake area, founding several local chapters along the way. Harry took great pride in using his extensive Rolodex to book the best speakers at each group meeting, but his greatest joy was finding new members to help grow their message of community service and support.

An undeniable drive to achieve success saw him take on many occupations during his life. Harry spent time as a restauranteur, chef, political campaign manager, PR executive, farmer, rancher, public housing director, advertising agency owner, TV and radio broadcaster, media executive, radio station owner and real estate developer.

Harry didn't have many hobbies. He enjoyed working, building relationships, working some morez and the occasional cruise. He was a devout patriot, political activist and he always let you know what he thought. He published over 100 editorials and opinions in the American Press. Hustling and outspoken until the end; even after he lost the ability to write, his opinions were dictated to his nurses and subsequently published.

Harry is survived by four children, (Cindy, Gregory, Nicole and James); two ex-wives (Charlene and Betty); and his caring, dutiful caretaker and friend Michelle Yount.

Everyone who remembers Harry is asked not to spend too much time mourning and instead celebrate his life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink would be quite appropriate.

Instead of flowers, Harry would like you to choose two people that you know that would benefit from each other's friendship and give them a proper, old fashioned, face-to-face introduction to each other.

There will be no funeral or memorial. Instead, a celebration of Harry's life will be held at Wrigley Field in Chicago around his birthday in late April 2019. Published in American Press on Feb. 3, 2019