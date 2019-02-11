

MOSS BLUFF - Helen White, 82, passed away in a local hospital Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

She was born Sept. 16, 1936, to Llizabeth and Marvin White. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and for her great sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling, boating, camping and fishing. She was a strong woman who spoke her mind without sugar coating anything. She enjoyed taking care of her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sharon Mears and Mark Mears; grandchildren, Monique Mears Crader (adopted as her daughter), Erica Mears, Rachel Mears Crader, Megan Mears Crader, Joseph Mears Crader, Cody Mears, Alisha Mears, Brandie Mears, Colby Mears, Bryan Mears and Michael Mears Walling; and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her children, James Earl Mears, John Roy Mears, Darrel Wayne Mears and Marvin Wayne Mears; and her parents.

Her funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Glenn George will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Creel Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and will continue from noon until the start of the service Wednesday. Published in American Press on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary