Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Herbert Nelson Fontenot Obituary
Mr. Herbert Nelson Fontenot, 91, passed away on Feb. 3, 2019, at the Veteran's War Home in Jennings, La.
He was born in Fenton, La., and lived in Lake Charles most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from the Lake Charles City Transit as a supervisor.
Herbert was predeceased by his wife, Velma D. Fontenot; and parents, Arthur and Mary Fontenot.
He is survived by sons, Daniel Fontenot (Chris) of Madisonville, La., Michael Fontenot of Florida; one daughter, Jackie Blank (JC) of Lake Charles; sisters, Lois Douget, Bette Cortez, both of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Marie, Emily, David (Brook), Douglas (Kim); and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by Rev. Walter Parker. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2019
