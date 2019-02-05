Mr. Herbert Nelson Fontenot, 91, passed away on Feb. 3, 2019, at the Veteran's War Home in Jennings, La.

He was born in Fenton, La., and lived in Lake Charles most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from the Lake Charles City Transit as a supervisor.

Herbert was predeceased by his wife, Velma D. Fontenot; and parents, Arthur and Mary Fontenot.

He is survived by sons, Daniel Fontenot (Chris) of Madisonville, La., Michael Fontenot of Florida; one daughter, Jackie Blank (JC) of Lake Charles; sisters, Lois Douget, Bette Cortez, both of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Marie, Emily, David (Brook), Douglas (Kim); and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by Rev. Walter Parker. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles.