Jenna Ann Rice, 33, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. She was a resident of Kinder. Jenna loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She also loved watching her kids play baseball. Jenna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her husband of four years, Brodie Clayton Rice; six children, Bailey Rice, Jayce Rice, Kirby Rice, Aislynn Ardoin, Ashlyn Ardoin, and Brinley Rice all of Kinder; mother, Lisa Barry of Welsh; father, Shary Don Jones Jr. and wife Annette of Pineville; grandfather, Leon Schexnider of Thornwell; five siblings, Jeremy Wayne Miller of Hathaway, Christopher Paul Jones of Pineville, Colton Brent Jones of Bossier City, Donnie Blake Jones of Woodworth, and Julia Fuselier of Welsh; in-laws, Lewis and Bernadette Rice of Kinder; step-brother, Chandler Johnson of Pineville; two step-sisters, Amanda Stroud and Brittaney Norris both of Pineville; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by her grandmother, Linda Schexnider; grandfather, Shary Don Jones Sr. and grandmother, Margaret Scoper.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Father Keith Pellerin will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Oak Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday at Reed Funeral Home from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. with a vigil service at 5 p.m. and a rosary will follow.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at Jeff Davis Bank to help with final expenses. Account number 1010002426. Please make checks payable to Cash or Bernadette Rice. Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019