JENNINGS - Jerry was born in Jennings, La., on Aug. 5, 1950, to Milton Fontenot and Doris Daigle Fontenot. He was called from this earthly life by his Heavenly Father on Feb. 2, 2019. Jerry served his country honorably in the United States Army. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing, going to the casino or watching movies. Jerry also liked to work on search word puzzles. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry is survived by his special friend, Betty Istre of Morse, La.; sons, Jerry Wayne (Felicia) Fontenot Jr. and Brian Joseph (Lynette) Fontenot both of Crowley, La; six grandchildren; brothers, Terry Carl (Diane) Fontenot and Perry Charles Fontenot both of Jennings, La.; and sisters, Florence (Wayne) Gary of Plaquemine, La., and Jennifer Ann (Ronald) Desormeaux of Jennings, La.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Doris D. Fontenot.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 2:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, with a Rosary recited at 5 p.m. by Deacon Mike Tramel. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Matthews and Son Funeral Home, until the time of his Mass at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jennings, La. Burial will follow in St. Jules Cemetery in T-Mamou with Full Military Rites.