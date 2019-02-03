John Drew "J.D." Hereford passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Covington, La. He was born May 3, 1938, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Wilburn Hereford and Lillian Mims Elliott.

J.D. was married to his beloved wife, Mary Barrow Hereford, for 55 years. He was the loving and patient father of four daughters and three sons-in-law, Suzy (Jon) Baldwin, Molly Spring, Mindy (Chris) Perry, and Lottie (Robert) Israel. He loved his five grandchildren, Anna Kate Spring, Mallory and Ben Baldwin, Chloé Perry and Ellison Israel. He was the brother of Sandi Rohrs, Lari Beth Elliott and Rebecca Elliott. He also loved his cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

J.D. grew up in Lake Charles, La., with his grandparents, John and Margaret Mims. He graduated from LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University. He served as a diver in the United States Army. Upon returning home, he worked for Elliott Marine Divers. He later became a self-employed retail merchant, owning several businesses during his lifetime. J.D. never met a stranger and always saw the best in everyone. He was kind and giving and was always ready for a good time. He boiled the best crawfish in the world and loved watching LSU football.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433, with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of John Drew "J.D." Hereford to St. Jude's Children Hospital, www.stjude.org. Published in American Press on Feb. 3, 2019