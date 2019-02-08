Karen Kay Miller Boudreaux, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2019, in her home.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She graduated from McNeese University with a Master's in Education and was a retired teacher of South Cameron High School. She was a very active member of Trinity Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Murphy Miller of Oak Grove; her father, Edward Warren Miller of Creole; her sisters, Donna Fletcher and Frances Aucoin of Lake Charles, and Judy Rutherford of Creole.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Guidry; son, Timothy Boudreaux; grandsons, Neko and Slade Guidry; brothers-in-law, James Rutherford and Dennis Fletcher, all of Lake Charles.

Visitation will Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, and will resume at Trinity Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Funeral service will be Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. The Rev. Steve James and the Rev. Ray Shawa will officiate. Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary