Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Karen Kay Miller Boudreaux, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2019, in her home.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She graduated from McNeese University with a Master's in Education and was a retired teacher of South Cameron High School. She was a very active member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Murphy Miller of Oak Grove; her father, Edward Warren Miller of Creole; her sisters, Donna Fletcher and Frances Aucoin of Lake Charles, and Judy Rutherford of Creole.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Guidry; son, Timothy Boudreaux; grandsons, Neko and Slade Guidry; brothers-in-law, James Rutherford and Dennis Fletcher, all of Lake Charles.
Visitation will Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, and will resume at Trinity Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Funeral service will be Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. The Rev. Steve James and the Rev. Ray Shawa will officiate.
Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019
