Leo (L.J.) Wheeldon, 83, passed away Feb. 1, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness.

Mr. Wheeldon was born in Lake Charles, La., and lived many years in Lake Charles, Kemah, Texas, Houston, Texas, and Sulphur, La. He was a graduate of Lake Charles High School, and attended McNeese State University and the University of Houston. Leo was an avid sailor and lived on his sail boat for several years while touring the Caribbean.

He leaves to honor him, his wife, Marilyn Lyons Wheeldon; a son, Michael and his wife, Donna, of Melbourne, Fla.; the love of his life, two granddaughters, Skye and Sienna; and one sister, Jeanne Sliman and husband, Ernie, of Mobile, Ala.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leo Wheeldon Sr.; and his mother, Jeanne Trouard Wheeldon; two sisters, Joyce May and Irene Wade; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wheeldon was renown in the electrical and petrochemical industries as a Senior Electrical Coordinator where he was responsible for the coordination and design of major ultra high voltage electrical substations in the United States, Canada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. At the time of his deat,h he was Senior Designer for CDI Engineering Group, Beaumont, Texas, working with Huntsman Chemical, Port Neches, Texas. In his career he designed ultra high voltage substations for Motiva Refinery, Port Arthur, Texas; Valero Refinery, Port Arthur, Texas; Valderweil Engineering and the Northeast Power Alliance in Syracuse, N.Y.; SNC Lavin Engineering in their SL Thermal Office in Bothel, Wash., where he was Senior Electrical Coordinator on the Keystone XL Pipeline. He worked on various other projects in the 60 years of his career and mentored many men and women on electrical and instrumentation design and project coordination..

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. A private burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Lake Arthur, La. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Johnson Funeral Home, with a rosary at 4 p.m., and will continue at 9 a.m. until the start of the service Monday.