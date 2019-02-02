Lillie Mae Dickinson Burnett passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 31, 2019. Born on May 9, 1929, in the Bayou D'Inde area, she was a lifelong resident of Sulphur, La. Lillie Mae retired from Olin Chemical in 1991 after 41 years in the accounting department. She was instrumental in obtaining electrical and telephone service for the Bayou D'Inde area. She was a founding member of the Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse, later renamed Lighthouse Tabernacle. She attended Apostolic Temple for several years while married to Raymond Burnett and had many beloved friends from that congregation. She enjoyed a full life and loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. She was an avid collector of antique glassware. She loved to travel, play cards with friends, make yo-yo quilts and spend time with her family.

Lillie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, John Pennie and Irene Areno; two husbands, John David Dickinson Sr. and Joseph Raymond Burnett; as well as three brothers, four sisters, and one grandson, John David Dickinson III.

She is survived by one son, John David Dickinson Jr., and wife Genny of Sulphur, Louisiana; one daughter, Sherrina Dickinson Montz and husband Rick of Sulphur, La.; stepson, Daniel R. Burnett and wife Joani of Van Buren, Ark.; stepdaughter Beth and husband Rev. Steve Davis of Van Buren, Ark.; stepdaughter Ann Bergeth and husband Bob of Nashville, Tenn. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jodi Montz Adams, Jeremy Montz, Jennifer Dickinson Gardner, and Jason Dickinson, as well as 10 great-grandchildren: Aaron, Austin, Molly, Sandan, Caleb, Bryce, Rylee, William, Lilly, and Lucy. She is also survived by ten step grandchildren, Joanna, Jeneil, Jenna, Josie, Chad, Landon, Brittany, Carson, Benjamin, and Julia, as well as numerous step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Beulah Burnett, and one brother, Harold Areno. Also mourning her passing is her beloved companion Bichon Frise, Bijoux.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Tabernacle Church on Prater Road in Sulphur with Rev. Allen Upton officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Monday, Feb. 4, at the church at noon until time of the service. Published in American Press on Feb. 2, 2019