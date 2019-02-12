|
Loretta Joyce Wells, 68, of Sulphur, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
She was a beautician for 49 years, owning Loretta's Fashion Curls for many of those years. Loretta enjoyed cooking and baking, but especially loved tending to her flower beds, rose bushes and daisies.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ricky Wells; daughter, Tina Fontenot; grand daughter, Shantel Renee Cain; siblings, John Guidry, Arthur Guidry, Brenda Bertrand, Shelia Guidry and Nora Faye.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Renee and Lorraine Guidry; and siblings, Yvette Breaux and Ricky Guidry.
Memorial service for Loretta will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. with a gathering of friends and family from 3 p.m. until time of service, all at Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 12, 2019