Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
For more information about
Loretta Wells
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Joyce Wells

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loretta Joyce Wells Obituary
Loretta Joyce Wells, 68, of Sulphur, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
She was a beautician for 49 years, owning Loretta's Fashion Curls for many of those years. Loretta enjoyed cooking and baking, but especially loved tending to her flower beds, rose bushes and daisies.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ricky Wells; daughter, Tina Fontenot; grand daughter, Shantel Renee Cain; siblings, John Guidry, Arthur Guidry, Brenda Bertrand, Shelia Guidry and Nora Faye.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Renee and Lorraine Guidry; and siblings, Yvette Breaux and Ricky Guidry.
Memorial service for Loretta will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. with a gathering of friends and family from 3 p.m. until time of service, all at Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.