Louis Joseph "Jim" Boudreaux Jr., 85, passed away Feb. 8, 2019, in a local hospital. Jim was a board-certified social worker and licensed professional counselor. He loved fishing, working and helping others, family vacations and spending time with his family and his granddaughter. Jim was a member of Henning Memorial United Methodist Church in Sulphur.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Louis Boudreaux III and his wife, Denice; one grandchild, Danielle Grace "Dani" Boudreaux; and numerous cousins, Marla Frenzel, Pam Cary, Cynthia Hebert, Sheila Richardson and Judy Daugenbaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Sr. and Vera Boudreaux, and his loving wife of 40 years, Kathleen Boudreaux.

A memorial service for Jim will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Henning Memorial United Methodist Church in Sulphur. A reception will follow in Key Hall. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday in Key Hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Samaritan's Purse, Henning Memorial United Methodist Church or in Jim's name. Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary