Mallina LeDay of Kinder, La., passed from this life on Jan. 31, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral service for Mallina LeDay, 88, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Golden Chain Baptist Church in Elton. Pastor Dewayne Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.

The family will receive visitors at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Kinder on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday morning at Golden Chain Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Mallina LeDay was born to the late Louis Goodman and Retha Collins on Nov. 7, 1930, in Roanoke, La. Mallina lived her life in Kinder, La. She enjoyed cooking for her family, spending time with her children, grandchildren and boy did she love to watch her wrestling while rocking in her recliner. She loved being surrounded by her family and loved ones and enjoyed telling them stories about her upbringing. Mrs. Mallina will be remembered for her kind and caring heart and her loving and beautiful soul. She will also be remembered for her homemade potato salad that her grandchildren loved so much. She will be remembered for her devoted services to her church, Golden Chain Baptist Church in Elton, La., where she served as an Usher and a "Mother of the Church" for many years. Mrs. Mallina was a giver that never complained. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish Mallina's memory include her three sons, Clifford LeDay and wife Marcellia of Kinder, Clarence "Chuck" LeDay and wife Iris of Basile, and Eddie LeDay and wife Veronica of Oberlin; four daughters, Eva Bushnell and husband Rodney of Beaumont, Evelina LeDay of Kinder, Barbara LeDay Griffin of Lake Charles, and Shelia Marie LeDay of Kinder; one brother, Shelton Goodman of Lafayette; three sisters, Eula Mae Collins of Lake Charles, Dorothy Moss of Houston, Texas, and Joyce Sterling and husband Richard of Lafayette; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Neil; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Mallina was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Goodman and Retha Collins; her husband of 64 years, Clarence LeDay; one daughter, Baby LeDay; one grandson, Joshua Eddie LeDay; eight brothers, Allen Neil Sr., Irvin Goodman, Horace Goodman, Charles Goodman, Joseph Jim, John Collins, Cleveland Collins Sr., and Irvin John Collins; and one sister, Shirley Siner. Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019