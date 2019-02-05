Mary Ann Mays was born in Palmetto, La., on April 28, 1942, and passed away on Feb. 1, 2019, at her residence in DeQuincy, La. Mrs. Mays graduated from McNeese State University with a degree in education. Later she attended Sowela Tech where she received a degree in nursing. She pursued her nursing career as an LPN and retired from West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jeff Mays Sr.; her children, Jeff Mays Jr. and wife Zina of Lake Charles, Maria Mays of DeQuincy, Sharise Johnson of Houston and Michael Mays of Houston; along with here her grandchildren, Laneisha, Miesha, Pria and Senee'. She is also survived by her sister, Rose May and husband Albert of Ville Platte, La.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Irving and Mary Dolly Prince Spikes; and her grandmother, Mary Noel.

A Rosary will be recited by Trooper LeBlanc on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church, 203 S Grand Avenue, DeQuincy, La. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church with Very Rev. Edward J. Richard M.S. officiating. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery, DeQuincy, La. Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary