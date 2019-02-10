SULPHUR - Mount Wakefield "M.W." Newby, 90, died at 6:37 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in a local hospital.

He was a native of Sulphur and had lived in various cities before returning to Sulphur in 1998 to retire. M.W. was a member of Henning Memorial United Methodist Church. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, having served as a MP in Nuremburg, Germany, with the Occupation Forces from 1946-48. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #424 in Sulphur where he served as Master of his lodge in 2017, The Order of the Eastern Star, and was a Shriner of the Scottish Rite and York Rite. M.W. retired proudly from Chevron Oil Company after 38 years of service.

Survivors include his children, Jules Newby and wife, Marie of Ringgold, Karin Masur and husband, Dieter of Recklinghausen, Germany, and Annette Tuttle and husband, Rolland of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Christian Schnabel, Sabine Masur, Kristina Masur, Rolland Tuttle III, Steven Hill, Stephanie Rogers and Nicole Nitzschke; and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Stella Newby; and his siblings, Jerry Newby, Billy Newby and Mitzy Matherne.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Austin Rinehart will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Monday, with a Masonic Service to be held during the visitation, and will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to . Published in American Press on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary