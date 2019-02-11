Nancy Marie LeBouef, 72, a resident of Moss Bluff, passed from this life in the comfort of her home on Feb. 10, 2019, surrounded by those she loved most.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She possessed a very kind and giving spirit. Nancy taught Art for a number of years and will be forever remembered for her talent and ability to push those she loved to do there best. Mrs. LeBouef was an accountant for the majority of her life and was also a secretary for BayRidge Christian College, where she earned her Associates Degree in Accounting.

She is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Marsliette LeBlue Cummings, and her sister, Cecilia Moore.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband of 55 years, Joseph LeBouef Sr., her four children; Joseph W. LeBouef Jr. and wife Helen of League City, Texas, Jimmy W. LeBouef and wife Jimmie of Ragley, Karan LaLanne and husband Derek of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Gary LeBouef and wife Pauline of Grand Lake, La.; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister; Doris Cummings; and brother; Thomas Cummings and wife Patsy.

The family will receive friends from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in the Sanctuary of Bellview Baptist Church at 507 John Stine Road Westlake, LA 70669. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the church. Robert L. LeBouef is to officiate. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake. Published in American Press on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary