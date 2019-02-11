Services JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME 4321 LAKE STREET Lake Charles , LA 70605 (337) 478-8687 For more information about Nancy Wyman Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Church of the Good Shepherd Service 11:00 AM Church of the Good Shepherd Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Wyman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy (Naff) Wyman

1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Naff Wyman, 98, of Lake Charles, died at Harbor Hospice Feb. 5, after a brief illness.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Beatty Martin; her step-father who raised her, Charles Leland Martin; her father, Joseph Jonathan Naff; an infant brother, John Naff; a half-brother, Joseph Naff; and her aunt, Katherine Beatty Harmon (Frank).

Nancy was born May 1, 1920. Except for college and periods during WWII, she lived in Lake Charles. She was from one of the oldest families of Lake Charles; her maternal grandfather, Guy Beatty, started the daily newspaper in 1894 with J.F. Reed. In 1910 this became the Lake Charles American Press, with Beatty as the sole owner. He remained the publisher until his death in 1943, after which the paper was sold to the Shearman family. Guy Beatty was also instrumental in establishment and building the Port of Lake Charles and served as the first Dock Board president in 1926. Nancy's paternal grandfather, Dr. John Greene Martin, was the founding physician of St. Patrick's hospital in 1908 with the Sisters of Charity from Ireland. Her Aunt Katherine was a founding member of the Lake Charles Junior League.

Since she lived an entire century in Lake Charles and possessed a keen memory, Nancy was a living history book. She was part of many institutions, including Lake Charles High School, where she was a cheerleader. As a co-ed at LSU, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and was consistently voted a campus beauty. She was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd, whose 1896 cornerstone lists W.J. Martin, her great uncle. For 20 years she taught in the Lake Charles public school system, mostly at Pearl Watson Junior High, and was a beloved teacher. Even after her retirement, it was a common occurrence for Nancy to be enthusiastically greeted by former students around town. As a teacher, she made many friends among her colleagues, with whom she kept in close contact.

After her retirement, she was active with many hobbies, including china painting and frequent travels. Nancy enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, which helped keep her mind sharp to the very end. She maintained a busy social life and was dedicated to keeping up her many friendships. Her joy for life and her love for people made her an entertaining and sought-after companion. She had a knack for seeing the good in every situation and in every person.

Nancy is survived by her children, Bruce Charles Wyman (Barbara Hart), William Craig Wyman (Marianne Didier), and Barbara Beatty Wyman Montgomery; by her grandchildren and their spouses, all of whom she loved, and with whom she consistently and conscientiously stayed in touch by mail, email and Facebook, Mark Charles Wyman (Minyoung), Katherine Wyman Reuther (Jeremy), Ave Mince-Didier (Sam Sober), Lisa Day Wyman, Phillip Martin Wyman, Elizabeth Grace Montgomery (Andrew Schwehm); and seven great-grandchildren. Nancy's legacy will be the impact she had upon her grandchildren, who called her Nan and reciprocated her love. Nan's manners, her poise, her genuine interest in their lives, her unconditional love, and her endearing way of addressing each one as "Darling" will keep her ever in their hearts. We all love you so much, Mom, Nancy, Nan, and we will miss you.

The family thanks LeeAnna Stevens and the many sitters who helped care for Nancy.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Church of the Good Shepherd. The Book of Common Prayer service for The Burial of the Dead at 11 a.m. in the church will be followed by a reception in the parish hall. There will be a private interment.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Church of the Good Shepherd in her honor. Published in American Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries