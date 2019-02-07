Nelda Ann Cheeseman, 72, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in her Pineland, Texas, residence.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Vinton, and had been a resident of Pineland, Texas, for the last year. Nelda was a member of Christian Life Church of Vinton and The United Pentecostal Church of Brookeland. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, gospel music, writing poems, and reading her Bible.

Survivors include her children, Amanda Istre, and Tonya Broussard and husband Alton of Vinton, Regina Eaton, and David Courville and wife Monica of Sulphur, Andrea "Charlie" Ramdhanie and husband Neal of Brookeland, Texas, and James "Jimmy" Eaton of Monroe; her siblings, Linda Faye Bordelon of Calhoun, Pierce Courville of Orangefield, Texas, Bertha Leigh Moss of Jonesboro, Ark., Gloria Haywood and Daryl McGee, both of Brookeland, Texas, and Veronica Blankenbaker of Arkansas; thirteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouses, James E. Eaton, Charles Cheeseman and James Stephens; her son, Edward J. Eaton; and siblings, Earl Courville and Matilda Oxley.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in Christian Life Church of Vinton. Pastor Don Snider will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly, under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. Visitation will be held in the church on Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Published in American Press on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary