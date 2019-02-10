Petra Radel, 54, of Moss Bluff passed away unexpectedly at 10:18 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in route to a local hospital.

Petra was born on Feb. 18, 1964, in Cuxhaven, German,y where she graduated high school and resided until moving to the United States in 1996. She attained a degree in business and held positions for several businesses including Archie's Restaurant, Martin GMC, Lake Charles Diesel, Lake Charles Mental Health and most recently for DOTD for more than four years.

She was a spectacular bowler and was a member of a bowling league in Germany. Petra adored her dog, Bella, and her cat, Bailey, but her most cherished time was having mother/daughter dates at the movies, eating out and shopping. Petra loved to help anyone who ever had a problem - she always helped others before herself. She was the strongest and most caring person anyone knew. When she would give words of advice to others her most common response was "everything will be okay, we will get through this." So with that said, the words her daughter wishes to give to her lovely mother is, "everything will be okay mommy, we will get through this."

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved daughter, Alena Victoria Radel of Moss Bluff; mother, Karen Blohm Lo?ner; sister, Karen Lo?ner; and brother, Thomas Ahsendorf (Byrthe), all of Germany; father of her children and his wife, Dean and Jenny Radel of Lake Charles; and grandson, Caleb Wesley Radel of Texas.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jessie Radel, and her father, Dieter Paul Lo?ner.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Charles Williams IV will officiate. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the start of the service Wednesday. When attending the visitation and service, please wear dark blue attire in memory of Petra's favorite color. Published in American Press on Feb. 10, 2019