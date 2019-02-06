R. L. Webb Jr., 76, of Iowa, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Kurthwood, La. He loved gardening, spending time and traveling with his Friday Nights Pepper's Gang, and afternoon cookouts at the house with his family. He graduated from DeRidder High School in 1960, and then graduated from McNeese State University with a B.S. Degree and Masters Degree in Math Education. He is most well known by the many students he taught at LaGrange High School as "Ronly Lonly." He retired in 2000 serving as Assistant Principal at Bell City High School and served on the Calcasieu Parish School Board for 12 years representing District 1. He retired after 29 years serving in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant with the 336th Financial Command. He was an active member of East Ridge Baptist Church, where he taught the Adult Sunday School class, and served on many church committees.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 53 years, Linda Lou Spears Webb; sons, Kane Webb and wife Ginger of Lake Charles, Kevin Webb and wife Julie of Iowa, Kip Webb and wife Cherie of Iowa; sister, Lyndia Tate and husband Randy of Midlothian, Texas; brother, Joe Ray Webb of Baytown, Texas; six grandchildren, Kana, Molly, Kaylee, Caroline, Kale, Max; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

R.L. was preceded in death by his father, R.L. Webb Sr.; his mother, Artie Miller Webb; sister, Diana Thompson; and brother, Donnie Webb.

The family would like to thank his wonderful care team at MD Anderson - Dr. Hun Ju Lee and his staff, Dr. Mohammad Khan and his staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and last but not least Heart of Hospice for their care and support and his sitters; Helen, Anne and Kayla.

Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, with Bro. Alan Weishampel officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund. Published in American Press on Feb. 6, 2019