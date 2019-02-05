MOSS BLUFF - Ray Garland Bourque, 71, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, in Moss Bluff, La.

Ray was born in Lake Charles, La., on March 18, 1947. After graduating from Sam Houston High School, Ray married his sweetheart, Janie Scott Bourque. Ray worked as an estimator for various construction companies before entering the ministry in 1983. He served as Minister of Education at First Baptist Church in Moss Bluff until 1988. He was the pastor of Eastern Heights Baptist Church in DeQuincy from 1988-2000. He was a bivocational pastor at Good Hope Baptist Church in Singer from 2002-2009. During that time, he also worked as an estimator for Robbins Construction Company.

In his free time, Ray loved any activity as long as it included family and friends. Whether it was fishing with his boys, telling stories on his back porch, meeting friends at Chastain's, or attending church at The Water's Edge, as long as Ray was surrounded by the people he loved, he was in his element.

Ray was preceded in death by his father, Nelton; his mother, Neazia; and his brother, Floyd "Pete."

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janie Scott Bourque; his sons, Darin, Tony and Ryan; daughters-in-law, Jackie and Bekah; grandchildren, Jonah, Jagger, Aidan, Jalyn and Carly; brother, Jerry; sister-in-law, Patricia; and many nephews and nieces.

His funeral service will be held at The Water's Edge Church on Wednesday, Fe. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pastor Tony Bourque will officiate. Burial will follow the service in New Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. Visitation will continue at the Water's Edge Church in Lake Charles on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Water's Edge Church at www.watersedgegathering.com or 2760 Power Centre Pkwy Lake Charles, LA 70607. Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary