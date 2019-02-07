Home

Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Ricky Edwards
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ricky Elie Edwards


Ricky Elie Edwards Obituary
Ricky Elie Edwards, 59, of Sulphur, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Jennings American Legion Hospital. He was born on July 31, 1959 in Lake Charles. Ricky was a graduate of Westlake High School. He was always known as a reliable paper boy, and then was employed with Conoco Philips for over 30 years. He loved body building, cycling, racing, traveling, and target shooting. Most of all, he was a character and a comedian; major jokester.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Rivette Edwards of Westlake; two sons, Ricky Lee Edwards, Matthew Russell Edwards of New Iberia; one daughter, Vickie Lynn Edwards of Vinton; brother, Billy Ray Edwards, Jr. and wife Lila of Sulphur; sister, Donna Marie Edwards Johnson and husband Robert Dean of Moss Bluff; four grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ricky is preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Edwards, Sr.
Services will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 with Bro. Derick Blockmon officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday, from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Feb. 7, 2019
