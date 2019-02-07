Ricky Elie Edwards, 59, of Sulphur, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Jennings American Legion Hospital. He was born on July 31, 1959 in Lake Charles. Ricky was a graduate of Westlake High School. He was always known as a reliable paper boy, and then was employed with Conoco Philips for over 30 years. He loved body building, cycling, racing, traveling, and target shooting. Most of all, he was a character and a comedian; major jokester.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Rivette Edwards of Westlake; two sons, Ricky Lee Edwards, Matthew Russell Edwards of New Iberia; one daughter, Vickie Lynn Edwards of Vinton; brother, Billy Ray Edwards, Jr. and wife Lila of Sulphur; sister, Donna Marie Edwards Johnson and husband Robert Dean of Moss Bluff; four grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Ricky is preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Edwards, Sr.

Services will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 with Bro. Derick Blockmon officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday, from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery.