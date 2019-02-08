Dr. Robert "Bob" Emmett Brierty Jr. of Lake Charles died on Jan. 31, 2019, in Jennings, La.

Bob was born in Chicago, Ill., Dec. 27, 1930, the adopted son of Robert Sr. and Lorene M. "Babe" (Hager) Brierty. He was married to Patricia Anne Kelly in 1953, they have 7 children, 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In 1984 he married Joan Marie "Jody" Cangelosi in Lake Charles. As an officer,he served as a tissue pathologist in a MASH unit during the Vietnam War. As a civilian he continued work in pathology from Texas to Georgia. He enjoyed watching all types of sports, particularly golf, and attending Catholic Mass daily after quickly completing the daily crossword puzzle.

Survivors include his wife, two sons, Robert (Nelly) Brierty III, Houston, Texas, Timothy (Ashley) Brierty, San Antonio, Texas; five daughters, Kathleen (Don) Dodson, Fort Worth, Texas, Colleen (Robert) Beasley, Snowmass, Colo., Maureen (Peter) Boyce, Amarillo, Texas, Patricia Corsi, Plano, Texas, Margarett (Jason) Maxwell, Spring Branch, Texas; four stepsons, Paul (Maxine) Williams Jr., Indianapolis, Ind., Thane Williams, Ocean Springs, Miss., Troy (Deborah) Williams, Jemez Springs, N.M., Avery (Racquel) Williams, Moss Bluff, La.; two stepdaughters, Deni Helms, Ocean Springs, Miss., Gabrielle (Jody) Treadwell, Jacksonville, Fla.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Ernest J. Helms Jr.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Consolata Cemetery. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank all the wonderful associates at the Veterans War Home who cared for Dad the last year. As well acknowledge and thank the incredible team from Amedisys Hospice who provided loving medical management and comfort care for over 9 months.