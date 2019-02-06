Ruth Ingeborg May Niles, 86, of Eunice, La., died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in a Eunice healthcare facility.

Mrs. Niles was born in Nurnberg, Germany, where she was raised, educated and met and married her husband and love of her life, an American soldier, Josh Lee Niles. On their first date, Josh Lee rode a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Following the date, he asked if he could see her again and she responded, "not on a motorcycle." Josh challenged her statement and said that "he would not give up his Harley for anyone." The next night he drove up in a '57 Chevy Bel Air, having traded his bike to a friend. They later married and started a family in Germany where she had her first-born son. She was a survivor of life following the devastation of World War II. Mrs. Niles was proud of her heritage. She moved to the states in 1958, living most of her life in Big Lake. She then began working at Sears in the shipping warehouse where she retired with thirty years of service. She then began her career with the state government where she worked in child support enforcement. Upon her retirement with the state, her co-workers held a party in her honor at Pat's of Henderson where they "packed the house" not only from this area, but statewide, giving her gifts that loaded three trucks. Undoubtedly, Mrs. Niles was very well respected, made a lasting impression and friendships. In her downtime she enjoyed advanced level crossword puzzles, needlepoint, knitting, crocheting and was a talented seamstress. She was also exceptional in the kitchen. She was famous for her German pastries of which she generously shared with the Cameron Parish Sherriff's Office, Fire Department, EMT's and her friends at Lake Charles Toyota. Mrs. Niles will be most remembered as a "workaholic" always busy, always productive. She will also be remembered of a lady of grace and respect of all others.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, John Henry Niles and wife Jo Ann of Lake Charles, and Bruce Clayton Niles and wife Tabitha of Eunice; one daughter, Claudia Ree Gatlin and husband Bill of Darrow, La.; five grandchildren, Laura Califf and husband Nathan, Billy T. Gatlin III, Shelby Ann Niles, Stacy Ann Niles and Blake Colin Smith and wife Kimberly; two great-grandchildren, Emerie Califf and Cole Califf; and dear friends, Chuck and Ruby Johns of Sulphur.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Vietnam Veteran, Josh Lee Niles, both madly in love until the day he died.

In respect of Mrs. Niles wishes, her services will be a private gathering of family.