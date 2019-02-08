|
|
KATY, TEXAS - Shameka T. Williams, 38, of Katy, Texas, passed away in Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas, on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Gladys Perkins.
Left to honor her memory are her parents, Johnnie (Millie) Williams of Jacksonville, Fla., and Margie (Charles) Spaulding of California; brother, Alfonso Edison and step-brothers; children, Kiara, Gabriele, Jaden and Jaylen; host of friends and family who loved her very much.
A gathering of friends and family is Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with a memorial service at noon. Pastor Carl Joseph will officiate.
Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019