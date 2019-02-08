Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shameka Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shameka T. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shameka T. Williams Obituary
KATY, TEXAS - Shameka T. Williams, 38, of Katy, Texas, passed away in Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas, on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Gladys Perkins.
Left to honor her memory are her parents, Johnnie (Millie) Williams of Jacksonville, Fla., and Margie (Charles) Spaulding of California; brother, Alfonso Edison and step-brothers; children, Kiara, Gabriele, Jaden and Jaylen; host of friends and family who loved her very much.
A gathering of friends and family is Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with a memorial service at noon. Pastor Carl Joseph will officiate.
Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.