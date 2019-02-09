|
|
Shelton Dixon Sr., 82, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born July 27, 1936, to Richmond and Bertha Washington Dixon in Eunice, La.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Avelia Dixon; seven children, Brenda Simien (Jeff), Byron K. Dixon Sr. (Nanette), Sharon Garrick, Rev. Shelton C. Dixon (Jacqueline), Carolyn Nance (Clarence), Shelton Dixon Jr. (Valerie), and Christopher A. Dixon; 21 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, five brothers, three sisters, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Lying in Repose will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 4 p.m. and funeral service at 6 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, the Rev. Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert Jr., officiating. A second Lying in Repose will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at 9 a.m. and dismissal at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2019