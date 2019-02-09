Home

POWERED BY

Services
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
For more information about
Shelton Dixon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Reposing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelton Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelton Dixon Sr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shelton Dixon Sr. Obituary
Shelton Dixon Sr., 82, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born July 27, 1936, to Richmond and Bertha Washington Dixon in Eunice, La.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Avelia Dixon; seven children, Brenda Simien (Jeff), Byron K. Dixon Sr. (Nanette), Sharon Garrick, Rev. Shelton C. Dixon (Jacqueline), Carolyn Nance (Clarence), Shelton Dixon Jr. (Valerie), and Christopher A. Dixon; 21 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, five brothers, three sisters, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Lying in Repose will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 4 p.m. and funeral service at 6 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, the Rev. Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert Jr., officiating. A second Lying in Repose will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at 9 a.m. and dismissal at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral.
Published in American Press on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.