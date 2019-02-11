Stephen Tyrone Perry, 66, of Lake Charles passed away at 8:09 a.m. Friday, Feb. 08, 2019 in his residence.

Pastor Perry was born Feb. 2, 1953, in Covington, Ky., and was raised in Erlanger, Ky., where he graduated from Lloyd Memorial High School. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Patricia Sue Burgess, in 1973, he continued his education at Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky., receiving his B.A. in Biblical Studies in 1977 and receiving his Master of Divinity in 1979 at Assemblies of God Theological Seminary in Springfield, Mo. Pastor and Patty began their ministry in 1979 by planting a church in Alexandria, Ky., and went on to proudly pastor churches in Madison, Ind., Hammond, Ind., Greenwood, Ind., and Granite City, Ill. In 2007, Pastor and family moved to Lake Charles, La., where he faithfully served as Senior Pastor of Glad Tidings Church for the last 12 years. Throughout nearly 40 years of ministry, he and Patty, along with their congregations, have generously supported missions worldwide and have built more than 30 churches in 11 nations on three different continents, in addition to building orphanages and bible schools. Throughout his ministry, he held elected leadership positions for several districts with the Assemblies of God.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed a variety of sports with friends and his children, and enjoyed gardening and travelling. His greatest accomplishments in life were being a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia "Patty" Sue Perry of Lake Charles; children, Aaron P. Perry (Jami) of Madison, Ind., Jason W. Perry of Pasadena, Calif., Stephen Curtis Perry of Lake Charles, and Christine Lynn Adams (Vincent Jr.) of Corpus Christi, Texas; Mother, Marguerite Perry of Erlanger, Ky.; sister, Sandy Perry of Midway, Ky.; brother, Doug Perry (Lori) of Fort Thomas, Ky.; and five grandchildren, David, Makenzie, Luke, and Vinny Adams, and Isabella Perry, as well as one grandson on the way.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne W. Perry, and a younger brother, Philip W. Perry.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Glad Tidings Church. Pastor Sullivan Turner will officiate, assisted by other Glad Tidings pastoral staff. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church and will resume from 11 a.m. until the start of the service Wednesday. An additional service and burial will be held in Erlanger, Ky., on Saturday. Published in American Press on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary