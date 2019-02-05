Terry Dale Gaudet, 67, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in a local hospital.

Terry was a graduate of Jennings High School and Southeastern Louisiana University. He later graduated from LSU with a master's degree in education administration. Terry taught at Elton High School, Bunkie High School, LaGrange High School and Sulphur High School. He served as assistant principal at J.D. Clifton Elementary and John F. Kennedy Elementary. Terry also served as assistant principal and acting principal at Frasch Elementary. He enjoyed coaching, attending sporting activities with his children and grandchildren, and keeping up with former students upon his retirement.

Terry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sylvia Jenks Gaudet; one son, Kristian Gaudet (Krystal); two daughters, Carlie Gaudet and Lindsey Gaudet-Guillotte (Kenny), all of Sulphur; his grandchildren, Dorian, Abby, Ryder, Rhyan, Caroline, Ashley, Hannah, EmmyLou, Matthew, Andrew and Kaiden; three sisters, Lisa Royer (Terry), Angie Garry (Troy) and Tanya Gaudet, all of Jennings; son-in-law, Bradley Sonnier of Sulphur; sister of heart, Betty Cormier; special friend, Rachel White; and his special dogs, Ginger, Azura, and Lucy.

Service for Terry will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Henning United Methodist Church in Sulphur, with the Rev. Ellen Alston officiating. A graveside will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings, La., at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 4 – 8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday morning at Henning United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st, Suite 800,Miami, FL 33131 or the . Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2019