Tillie Natali Lungaro, 88, of Lake Charles, La., died at 10:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Lungaro was born Feb. 3, 1931, in Iowa, La., where she graduated from high school. She worked as the owner / operator of Tillie's of Lake Charles for forty-one years. She was a member of the Buccaneers and was a charter board member of the Krewe de la Famille, where she served on the court two times. Mrs. Lungaro was also a member of the Sierra Club and the Garden Club and helped with St. Joseph's Table every year. A member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, she also served on the Altar Society and was a Catholic Daughter. She loved cross stitching, traveling, gardening, and dancing. Tillie will always be remembered for her generous heart and as a loving, faith-filled woman.

Mrs. Lungaro is survived by her children, Paul Lungaro and wife Barbara of Lake Charles, Len Lungaro Pousson and husband Joseph Pousson Jr. of Lake Charles, and Gary Lungaro of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Joseph Pousson III, Laura Pousson, Andrew Pousson, Amy Pousson, Sarah Lungaro and Charles Lungaro II; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, F. J. Lungaro; parents, Joseph and Estelle Miller Natali; brother, Raymond Natali; and sisters, Dorothy LeJeune, Ida Perricone, Ruby Herring, and Helen Walker.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Trey Ange will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , stjude.org/memorialgifts or to St. Louis Catholic High School, 1620 Bank Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601 (reference the Foundation and Tillie Lungaro) Published in American Press on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary