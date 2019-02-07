On Friday, February 1, 2019, Tommy Lou Snider entered into the arms of her loving Savior at the age of 89 years old. She was born to her late parents, Thomas Calvin and Celestia Beyer Walker on August 2, 1929. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years – Kenneth Snider – who passed away in 1993.

Tommy Lou was born in Houston, TX and moved to DeQuincy, LA after graduating Louisiana State University in 1951. She served as the librarian at DeQuincy High School for 33 years. After the death of her husband, Tommy Lou took on responsibility for the family business – Snider Funeral Home.

"Meemaw" (as she was known by her grandchildren) was a brilliant storyteller, and a generous soul. She loved to travel and enjoy good food with her friends. She showed tough love, never minced words, and will be deeply missed by her family and community

Mrs. Snider was active in her community, having been elected to the executive boards of the DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce and DeQuincy Memorial Hospital, committees as a judge for the DAR Essay Contest, Poster Judge for the elementary school, and a Partner in Education with the DeQuincy Elementary School – furnishing a personal library book for each child in the fifth grade. She served as First Vice President of Seventh District Federated Women's Club as Fine Arts Chairman, as a sponsor for many DeQuincy High School programs (Cheerleaders, Student Council, Library Club, and Dramatics Club). She was a Homecoming Chairman, Homecoming Parade Chairman, and Chairman of the City of DeQuincy Christmas Parade, sponsor for the DeQuincy Methodist Youth Fellowship, President of the Friendship Club, Retired Teachers of Calcasieu Cameron Parish, Retired Teachers of Louisiana, served on a Committee of 30 for State Department of Education to set up guidelines for school libraries in the state of Louisiana, NEA, LAE, and served on the Board of Directors of DeQuincy Chamber of Commerce.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kelley Snider Owens of Zachary, LA; sister, Chappie W. Ashburn of Sealy, TX; brother, Calvin Beyer Walker; three grandchildren, Rev. J. M. Owens, III and wife, Hilary; Zachary Snider Owens and wife, Kristen; Grace Owens Easley and husband, Peyton; great grandchildren, Samuel Kenneth Owens, Jackson Isaac Owens, Alexandria Joy Owens, and Ruth Eden Rose Owens; sister-in-law, Ruby Brown Snider; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Tommy Lou is preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth W. Snider; her parents; son-in-law, Jack Marshall Owens, Jr. DDS; grandsons, Gabriel Christian Owens and Michael Solomon Owens.

Services will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 3:00pm, with Rev. Trey Owens and Mr. Zack Owens officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Saturday, February 9th from 1:00pm until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Perkins Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.