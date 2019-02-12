Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Velma Eve Fruge


Velma Eve Fruge Obituary
Velma Eve Fruge, 92, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Sunday Feb. 10, 2019. Velma was born July 20, 1926, to John Sevine and Anastasia Touchet in Creole, La.
Velma was employed with Kroger Grocery Store and retired after 22 years of service. She was known to many at the store as the whistler and never met a stranger. She loved parties of all kinds and would always pass a good time at them. Velma loved dancing, Cajun French music, Country music and loved Elvis at first sight. She also enjoyed speaking Cajun French and baking cane sugar tea cakes. Velma was also the last survivor of the Touchet family.
Velma is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Walter Fruge; parents; son, Daniel James Fruge; brothers, August Constance, Pete Constance and Amos Touchet; sisters, Mary Venable and Bert Parker; and grandchildren, Rustin Fruge and Jessica Ackleson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Bob Fruge and wife Raenella of Lafayette, La.; daughters, Roberta Harrison and husband Doug of Buffalo, Texas, and Diane Lynn Ackleson of Fort Worth, Texas; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Service will be at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2019
