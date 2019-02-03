JENNINGS - Funeral service for Mr. Victor Tauzin III, 95, of Jennings, will be held Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Micky Istre officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. Visitation for Mr. Tauzin will begin Sunday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will continue Monday morning at 8 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Tauzin was born in Natchitoches, LA., on Jan. 19, 1924, to Victor August Tauzin II, and Marie Ford. He served in the Army in World War II as a Lineman Telephone and Telegraph Operator. Mr. Tauzin moved to Jennings in 1949. He retired from Southern Bell telephone company after 41 years of service.

Having served his country honorably, he was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was also a member of Bethel Church and the First Baptist Church in Jennings. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and socializing with his morning coffee group. He really loved his bible study groups.

He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Hamblin; two sons, Johnny and Rickey Tauzin; six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and his sister in law, Jeannie (Charles) Edwards.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elaine Newman Tauzin. Published in American Press on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary