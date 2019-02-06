|
Wanda Fern Grantham Vezinat passed away on Feb. 3, 2019, at the age of 73 in Landmark of Lake Charles Nursing Home. She will be greatly missed.
Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family, a good Cotton burger, reading and Lifetime movies.
Wanda was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Grantham; and grandson Justin Breaux.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three daughters, Tammy Breaux and husband Darrin, Tina Dallas, and Theresa Stokes and husband Patrick. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service was held for the family. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 6, 2019