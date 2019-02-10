A Celebration of Life for Mr. Alan Pierce, 66, will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Dewayne Borders will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Alan gained his angel wings on February 8, 2019, while he was surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving family members include his devoted wife of 33 years, Sandra "Sandy" Pierce; his loving children, Jason (Mandy) Pierce and Christy Kilgore; four adored grandchildren, Jarrett Brzozowski, Macie Pierce, Gabriel Kilgore, and Tap Pierce; four brothers and sisters, Chuck (Beth) Pierce, Mitch (Joelle) Pierce, Vickie Humphreys, and Cindy (Gene) Belcher; his three fur-babies, Oscar, Chino, and Jamie; and several nieces and nephews.
Alan owned and operated Alan Pierce Painting for 45 plus years. He was a life time member of Elks Lodge 189. In Alan's spare time, he loved playing golf with his golfing buddies and enjoyed watching Alabama football. He loved his family and friends and would do anything to help anyone in need. Alan will be deeply missed, but his memory will continue to be carried in the hearts of those who knew and loved him so well.
Alan is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Cagle; his brother, Byron Pierce; and his sister, Kim Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the League for Animal Welfare, 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road, Anniston, AL 36207, the Calhoun County Humane Society, 1201 Parkwood Drive, Anniston, Alabama 36201, or to a favorite .
