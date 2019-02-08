Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Williams "Beppy" Tyler. View Sign

Betty "Beppy" Williams Tyler died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. Beppy was born in Anniston, AL on December 1, 1934 to the late Lucy and Howard Williams. She lived the majority of her life in Anniston, where she was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church. Beppy was a talented artist and loved playing and watching golf. Beppy was preceded in death by her parents and sister Anne Hunter Williams Duffy. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Tyler Austin (Allen); her grandchildren Anne Catherine Luckett, Tyler Luckett; step grandchildren: Ashley Austin Vibert (JD) and Emily Austin Colvin (Brandon) and a great grandchild Asher Vibert. There will be a visitation held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 am in the King Parlor at Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston, AL with a memorial service following at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church.