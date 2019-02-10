Funeral service for Deacon Reuben Elliott Sturkie 82, will be Tuesday, February 12, at 2 pm at the Ohatchee First Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michel Massey, officiating. Interment will follow in Ohatchee First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Deacon Sturkie passed away on February 5, 2019. Mr. Sturkie's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service.
Mr. Sturkie was self employed for over 53 years at Sturkie Paving Company.
Survivors include his wife: Velma Sturkie; children: Brenda (Daryl), Betty Jackson, Sharon (Paul) Montgomery, Shuon (Gaynel), Veronica Cox, Genella, Elliott (Kimberly); 21 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; sibling: Olen Sturkie, Saidie Davis, Evelyn Moore (Freddie), Betty Herbert, Lula Brewster (Charles), other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Ford Sturkie and Eva Jane Sturkie, siblings, Charlie C. Sturkie (Mary), Lewis C. Sturkie (Isabelle), Odessa Burrell (David), Sarah Robinson (Sam), Tiara Venable.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 10, 2019