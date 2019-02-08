Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Bradley Johnson. View Sign

Gerald Bradley Johnson, 84, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Born in Akron, Ohio to Earl and Lois Mannie Bradley Johnson, he rebuilt rifles and handguns at the Anniston Army Depot. He and his father started the Dixie Dip Cafe, retired from the Calhoun County Road Department after 14 years, and worked for the Calhoun County Transportation Department for 11 years. He was a member of Tredegar Congregational Holiness Church and loved God, Family and flowers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lois Johnson; and twin brother, Earl "PeeWee" Johnson. He is survived by his wife: Linda Phillips Johnson; son: Dale (Becky) Johnson; daughter: Vickie (Kevin) Bedwell; grandchildren: Kevin ( Kathryn) Bedwell, Jr., Cody (Maegan) Bedwell, Hannah (Cainan) Cook, Will Bedwell, Derrick (Katresa) Phillips, and Dusty (Crystal) Phillips; great grandchildren: Callie Mae Bedwell and John Brady Bedwell; sister in law: Jennie Johnson; and nieces: Tanya Johnson, Kelly (Mike) McCord, Sherry Johnson, and Terrie Johnson. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 9 at 3:00 p.m. from Tredegar C H Church with Rev. Leslee Bailey and Rev. Mark Green officiating with visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Jacksonville City Cemetery. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Johnson Family. Funeral Home Dansby Heritage Chapel

707 Southern Ave.

Piedmont , AL 36272

707 Southern Ave.
Piedmont , AL 36272
256-447-4747
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 8, 2019

