Funeral service for Mrs. Hazel Screws Badgett, 84 of Saks, was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Indian Oaks Christian Church. Brother Brian Dunnaway officiated and burial was at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Her family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Badgett passed away January 30, 2019 in Jacksonville. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Oscar Screws and Louis Badgett; daughter, Carol Screws Watkins; and brother, Billy Gene McCartney. Mrs. Badgett was a native of and a longtime resident of Anniston. She was an active member of Indian Oaks Christian Church. She was a retired LPN from Regional Medical Center with 25 years of service. She loved to cook for everyone and travel. Mrs. Badgett is survived by her son, Allen Screws and his wife Christi; brother, Jerry Daniel McCartney; and sister, Sarah Gaston and her husband Bobby; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 6, 2019