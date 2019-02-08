Funeral service for Mrs. Helen Ruth Smith, 86, will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Asberry Baptist Church. Reverend William Cain will officiate and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Smith passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Smith was a life-long resident of Calhoun County. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing. She attended Asberry Baptist Church and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lee Vester Smith; two sons; Michael Smith and his wife, Melissa, and Wayland Smith and his wife, Mary; daughter, Kelly Roberts and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Maranda Knight and her husband, Trey, Morgan Smith, Mason Smith, Marshall Smith, Bradley Smith, Wade Roberts and his wife, Keeley, and Ben Roberts and his wife, Kelly; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Dempsey; sister, Doris Adair; along with several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Smith's grandsons. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Helen Ruth Smith.
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36207
(256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 8, 2019