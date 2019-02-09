Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James "Mule Skinner" Campbell. View Sign

A funeral service for Mr. James "Mule Skinner" Campbell, of Oxford, will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from noon until service time. Mr. Campbell passed away on February 7, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Leona Pate Campbell; daughters, Toni Glass (George), Norma Jean Poore (Donald) and Annie Miller (David); 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is preceded in death by a grandson, parents, brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Ray Campbell, George Glass, Mark Fowler Jr., Donald Poore, David Miller and Devin Poore. James Campbell was an avid Alabama football fan and racing with Greg Skinner and Son at Talladega Short Track. He was a hard worker to provide for his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He worked as a truck driver for Alabama Pipe and National Gypsum Plant and the City of Oxford. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611