Funeral service for James E. Whatley, 93, of Anniston, will be 11am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with the Revs. Buddy Nelson and Jerry Starling officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Friday night at the funeral home. Mr. Whatley passed away Wednesday night in Birmingham. Survivors include his children Jimmy Whatley (Freida), Carolyn Whatley Smith (Ricky), and Tim Whatley (Marilyn); grandchildren Karen Smith Maxson (Rick), Travis R. Smith (Brandy), Kelly Mac (Kevin), and Jamie Wilson (Jeremy); great grandchildren Tyler Maxson, Payton Maxson, Sadie Elizabeth Smith, Hunter Mac, Ella Mac, CharLee Kate Wilson, and Beckham Wilson; and his nieces Martha Dameron, Rita Beilen, and Debbie Monroe. Mr. Whatley is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Loree Taylor Whatley; brother William G. Whatley; sister Myrtle Lee Ducharme; and his parents Wylie E. Whatley and Dollie Williams Whatley. Pallbearers will be Jimmy McCourry, Mark Linnstaedt, Ronald Broom, Leon Baker, Roger Turner, and Ronnie Turley. Mr. Whatley was a native of Lineville, Alabama and served in the United States Navy for three years. He was employed by Golden Flake inc. for 35 years. Mr. Whatley was a longtime member of the 1st Baptist Church of Anniston and a dedicated member of the Cheaha Vintage Car Club. He enjoyed spending his free time working in his garden and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of McClellan. Online condolences made at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 8, 2019