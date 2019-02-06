Funeral service for James Franklin Craig 66, will be on Saturday, February 9, at 2:30 pm at Liberty Life Christian Center, Apostle WT Traylor, pastor, Bishop John Sandlin, officiating. Interment will follow in Simmons Cemetery. Mr. Craig passed away on February 2, 2019. A wake will be this evening 5 - 6 pm at the funeral service. Mr. Craig's remains will arrive at the church two hour prior to his service. Survivors include his wife: Tammy Craig; son, Michael J. (Carlow) Sims; stepchildren, Cedric Jennings, Labrandon Jennings, Demetrius Jennings, Thomas (Angela) Edwards, Shaquilla Edwards; brothers: Willie Ed (Evelyn) Craig, Larry (Caron) Craig, 5 grandchildren; 2 great frandchildren; mother in-law: Pearlie M. Stone, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dot, Sr. and Gladys Hayes Craig, brothers, Alvin Craig and Dot Craig Jr. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019