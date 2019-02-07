Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Maddox. View Sign

Funeral service for Jo Ann Maddox, 81, will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with Brother Eddie Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow at Hanks Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 - 8 p.m. Ms. Maddox passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Anniston RMC. She is survived by one son, Paul "Pete" Maddox of Piedmont; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Ms. Maddox was a lifelong resident of Piedmont where she was a member of the Piedmont First United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Piedmont High School, Jacksonville State University and the Birmingham School of Law. She taught school for eight years and was self employed for many years before retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothy Fagan; two sisters, Judy Matthews and Shirley Dempsey; and one brother, Mike Fagan.