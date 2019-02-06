Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Nunnelley passed away and was welcomed into eternal life with his Lord and Savior on February 3, 2019. Mr. Nunnelley was born in Buffalo, NY on September 27, 1926 and then his family moved to the Anniston area in 1929. He served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946 and was deployed 10 months in the Pacific during World War II . He then went on to graduate from Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now Auburn University in 1950 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Nunnelley began his career as an engineer with Lee Brothers Foundry and eventually became President in 1972 and Senior Vice President of Phelps Dodge Corporation in 1973. He served for 24 years on the NE Alabama Regional Medical Center Board, 3 years as Chairman, and in 1997 was honored as the first Trustee Emeritus of the Regional Medical Center Board. He faithfully and selflessly served his community through various organizations: Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce; First National Bank (Southtrust Bank); Anniston Academy (Donoho); the Golden Springs Civitan Club and the Boy Scouts of America. In 1961 Mr. Nunnelley was a charter member of The Church of the Good Shepherd in Golden Springs where he also served in the first class of Elders. He continued to serve in that capacity for many years and later as a Trustee. He was instrumental in the construction and maintenance of the church facilities. Mr. Nunnelley's love for his family and his church was evident thoughout his life. He had a special place in his heart for the children at the Presbyterian Children's Home in Talladega and supported it in many ways for many years. Mr. Nunnelley was preceded in death by his parents, William Berry Nunnelley and Gladys Elizabeth Thomas Nunnelley, and a brother, William Norman Nunnelley; and his high school sweetheart and first love, Margery Stolz Nunnelley. Their marriage of 59 years and their commitment to each other, their family, church and community richly impacted their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his second great love and wife of 8 years, Patricia Bond Decker Nunnelley, their love for each other brought much joy and happiness to him and his children in his later years; five children, Lucie Jane (Kenneth) Nelson of Richmond, KY, John T. (Peggy) Nunnelley Jr; William David (Beth) Nunnelley Sr., Pamela Anne (Mike) Jernigan of Montgomery, and Cynthia Sue (Randy) Hafer of Marietta, GA; nine grandchildren, Jennie Nelson (Brennan) Robison, Thomas Ross (Delaine) Nelson, Deena Nunnelley (Jason) Joiner, Taylor (Abbie) Jernigan, Kelsey Jernigan (Josh) Friesen, Suzanne Jernigan (Michael) Courson, William David (Jordan) Nunnelley Jr, Andrew (Kait) Creamer, and Kaitlin Hafer; twelve great grandchildren; and Pat's children, Charles Decker, William Decker, Erna Decker Hardy, and their families. Pallbearers will be Tom Nelson, Taylor Jernigan, Andrew Creamer, William Nunnelley, Hayden Joiner, Josh Friesen and Michael Coursen. Honorary pallbearers will be Lamar Dill, Larry Dawson, Sam Blackwell, Bob Folsom, Richard Madden, Forest French, and Jerry McCullars. The family would also like to thank Mr. Nunnelley's caregivers: Jennifer Garth with Kindred Hospice, Donna Levens, Robin Leonard and Carolyn Champion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 461 Choccolocco Road, Anniston, AL 36207 or to the Presbyterian Children's Home, 905 Gertrude Michaels Drive, Talladega, AL 35160. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Funeral Home

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston , AL 36207

K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston , AL 36207

(256) 231-2334

