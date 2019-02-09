Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Carter Bryant "Mama Jo" Gibbs. View Sign

Josephine Carter Bryant Gibbs "Momma Jo" went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 7, 2019. She was born September 4, 1929 to the late Henry and Tabbie Carter of Goshen, AL. She lived many years in Oxford, AL where she was employed with Barbers Dairy and later Springvalley Farms. She spent her remaining years living in Ranburne, AL where she was active in her church and community. Momma Jo is survived by her children; James Bryant (Judy), Sheila Spradlin (Gary), Phillip Gibbs (Sherry), daughter in laws; Delois Bryant, Debbie Bryant and son in law, Dennis Crow, her friend and caregiver, Dale Chambers, 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 nieces. She was preceded in death by two husbands; Louis H. Bryant and John S. Gibbs, daughter, Brenda Bryant Crow, sons; Louis R Bryant and Richard Bryant. Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, 2:00 to 3:30 PM at Miller Funeral Home in Oxford, AL with service to follow at 3:30 in the chapel. The Rev. Lonnie Skinner will be officiating. Graveside service will be Monday, February 11, 2019, 1:00 PM at Elam Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Goshen, AL. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611